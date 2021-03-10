Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.72% of CoreLogic worth $43,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLGX opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

