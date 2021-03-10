Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of FOX worth $43,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

