Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.16% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -204.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

