Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121,005 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.02% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $40,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

