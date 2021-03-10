Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,151 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.67% of Vericel worth $37,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after buying an additional 220,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 92,313 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $10,747,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,075,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

