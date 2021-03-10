Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,329 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.97% of Wingstop worth $38,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.01, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.