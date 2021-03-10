Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,958 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,958 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $40,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

