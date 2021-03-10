Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 295,626 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,626 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Ambev worth $37,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ambev by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 2,238,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambev by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Ambev by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,575,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 212,679 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

