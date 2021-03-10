Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,226 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.42% of FirstCash worth $40,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $85.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

