Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 391,246 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,246 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.66% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $41,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,950,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after acquiring an additional 106,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 525,072 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,712,000.

Shares of REET opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

