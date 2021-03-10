Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 404,041 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.40% of Anaplan worth $40,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 102.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

