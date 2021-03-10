Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 671 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.60% of Alamo Group worth $42,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Alamo Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 199,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $163.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.