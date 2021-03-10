Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 71,008 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,509,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.62% of New Mountain Finance worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.