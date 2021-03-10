Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 79,001 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Masimo worth $38,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 94.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $565,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 4.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Shares of MASI opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,614 shares of company stock worth $15,368,692. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

