Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.76% of MasTec worth $38,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

