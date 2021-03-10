Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce sales of $17.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.59 billion and the lowest is $17.18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $69.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.67 billion to $71.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.72 billion to $72.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.