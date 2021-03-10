Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.50.

2/24/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/18/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.50.

1/28/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

1/21/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company's earnings surprise history is decent, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect benefits from reserve releases and lower expenses, partly muted by decline in revenues. The company's efforts to enhance compliance and risk-management capability, along with streamlining activities, seem encouraging. Also, strong deposits balance depicts robust liquidity position. Moreover, the company carries less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Also, declining expenses due to its cost savings efforts, might support bottom-line growth. Nevertheless, Wells Fargo's revenues remain under pressure due to low rates and volatile fee income trend. Legal hassles also pose a concern.”

1/19/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/19/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/12/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 970,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,523,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

