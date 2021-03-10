Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.16

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $74.12, with a volume of 64589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

