Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,881,000 after buying an additional 205,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $33,871,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 784,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.