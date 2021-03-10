Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 11,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,362. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after buying an additional 949,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

