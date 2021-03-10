Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

WERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 11,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,362. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 949,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

