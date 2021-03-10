WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James W. Cornelsen Sells 18,000 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,786. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WesBanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.