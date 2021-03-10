West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 22,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69.

About West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

