West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.04

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.04 and traded as high as C$85.02. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$83.29, with a volume of 862,181 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.04.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.