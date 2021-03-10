West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock opened at $261.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

