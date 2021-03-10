Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Up 6.3%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.34. 490,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 883,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,526,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,759,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

