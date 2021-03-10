Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Up 7.7%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.10. 4,814,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 1,891,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 891,972 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

