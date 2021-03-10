Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WAB traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.14. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,834. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

