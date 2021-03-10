Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.66

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $871.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

