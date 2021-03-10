Westlake Chemical (WLK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK):

3/8/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $98.00.

3/1/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical’s earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. The NAKAN acquisition has also enabled it to expand its product portfolio. Further, the company is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in food packaging. Also, rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. The company should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. Westlake Chemical also has a strong liquidity position and remains committed to deleverage its balance sheet.”

2/24/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/13/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WLK traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,281. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $95.36.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,871. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,206.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

