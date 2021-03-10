WHALE (WHALE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.83 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $190.45 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.35 or 0.00064988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.71 or 0.00507214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00525293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00076227 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

