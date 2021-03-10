WHALE (WHALE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. WHALE has a market cap of $195.13 million and $2.69 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One WHALE token can now be purchased for approximately $37.24 or 0.00066544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.32 or 0.00504418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00074479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $302.78 or 0.00540963 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074896 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

