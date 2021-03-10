Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 38,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,640. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

