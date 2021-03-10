WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 64.2% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $3.18 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005728 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

