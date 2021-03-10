Whiteheart Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Whiteheart token can currently be bought for about $3,519.50 or 0.06243980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.53 or 0.00494482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00067120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.00540257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00075699 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

