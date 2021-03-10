William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Insider Sells £60,769.04 in Stock

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) insider Matthew Ashley sold 22,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £60,769.04 ($79,395.14).
Shares of LON:WMH traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 271.50 ($3.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. William Hill plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313 ($4.09).
William Hill Company Profile
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.