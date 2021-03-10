WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.