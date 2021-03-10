WinCash (WCC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, WinCash has traded down 6% against the dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $217,713.84 and approximately $5,049.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00028258 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

