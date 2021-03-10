Wing Price Reaches $33.94 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Wing has a total market cap of $34.80 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be purchased for about $33.94 or 0.00059931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.97 or 0.00501371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.63 or 0.00532552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00075518 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,525,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,025,188 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

