Wings Achieves Market Cap of $7.23 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Wings has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $49,825.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00054225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00754637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00039812 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.