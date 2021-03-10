WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0002

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $74.07 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.