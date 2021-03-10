Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.83% of Wintrust Financial worth $29,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

WTFC stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

