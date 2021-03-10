WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the February 11th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CXSE stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. 153,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $81.26.

