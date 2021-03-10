WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 1,975.0% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 13,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.