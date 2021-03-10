WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Trading Up 8%

Shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 414,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 493,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WISeKey International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

