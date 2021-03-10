Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), but opened at GBX 13 ($0.17). Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at GBX 13.38 ($0.17), with a volume of 248,420 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.