Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of Wix.com worth $40,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

WIX stock opened at $279.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

