Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Short Interest Update

Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 11th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WIZP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 69,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.58. Wize Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wize Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wize Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES) and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis and SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SjÃ¶gren's) in the United States and other territories.

