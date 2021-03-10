Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,395.07 ($57.42).

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on Wizz Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

WIZZ opened at GBX 5,410 ($70.68) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,792.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,146.10. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,559.36 ($72.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

