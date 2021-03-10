Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY remained flat at $$16.75 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

